UKPKCF calls for across the board accountability of all those involved in corruption

LONDON, Jul 10 (APP): United Kingdom Pakistani Kashmiri Councilors Forum (UKPKCF) has called
for holding of across the board accountability of all those elements
who were involved in corruption and plundered nation kitty and public
money in the country.
“Although National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is doing a good job
for the elimination of corruption in Pakistan, however its actions should be
across the board so that no one would complain that he or she is being targeted in
the name of accountability”,Hon. Alderman Mushtaq Lashari CBE (UK Coordinator) for
UKPKCF told APP here today.
He said that elimination of corruption was necessary for the socio-economic
well-being of the people of Pakistan and across the board actions by the NAB would help check
the manace of corruption from the country.
Mushataq Lashari was of the view that only politicians should not be
made accountable but action should be taken against all those public office holders
who misused of their power and plundered the public money of Pakistan in order to fulfill the
objectives of what he called “justice should not only be done but it also seems to be done”.