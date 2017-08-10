UKPCCI Delegation calls on High Commissioner London

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Newly elected President of UKPCCI Haji

Muhammad Siddique along with Board of Directors of the organization, called on Syed

Ibne Abbas, the Pakistani High Commissioner to UK on 09 August 2017.

The High Commissioner congratulated the President on his re-election

and the newly elected office bearers of the UKPCCI, said a press release.

He appreciated the fact that election of established business persons

and professionals would bring synergies and add value to the organization.

He hoped that the UKPCCI team would be able to contribute towards

enhancing Pakistan-UK bilateral trade and bring investment to Pakistan.

Giving an overview of the state of Pakistan economy, the High

Commissioner stated that the country has seen an economic turnaround in the wake of

improved security environment and implementation of the China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC).

He called upon the UKPCCI to take advantage of the trade and economic

opportunities offered by the vast and emerging Pakistani market.

The High Commissioner also assured the organization of High

Commission’s all possible support for their initiatives to promote bilateral trade between

the two countries as well as fast track Pakistani visas for the British business persons.

Muhammad siddique President thanked the High Commissioner for ongoing

co-operation of the High Commission with the UKPCCI.

He said that the new office bearers are committed to trade promotion

between Pakistan and the UK and introducing business and investment opportunities

offered by Pakistan to the British businesses.

The Directors of the UKPCCI Boards also briefed the High Commissioner

about their businesses and future plans to promote trade linkages between the two

countries.

The two sides agreed upon more effective coordination between the

Mission and the UKPCCI for organizing trade events in future.