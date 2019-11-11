UK welcomes opening of Kartarpur Corridor

LONDON, Nov 11 (APP):The United Kingdom (UK) has welcomed the opening of Kartarpur corridor by Pakistan for Sikh pilgrims.

In a statement on Twitter, Lord Tariq Ahmed of Wimbledon, Minister of State for

Commonwealth, the UN, and South Asia said that he welcomed the opening of the

Kartarpur Corridor, a historic moment for the Sikh community ahead of the 550th

anniversary of Guru Nanak’s birth.

“The UK warmly welcomes cooperation and people-to-people links between India

and Pakistan.”,Lord Ahmed who is also UK’s Prime Minister Special envoy on freedom of religious belief said.