UK to provide further support Pakistan in fight against coronavirus

LONDON, May 30 (APP):The United Kingdom (UK) was providing further assistance to Pakistan in its fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus and mitigate its impacts by providing aid for the most vulnerable, and boosting wider public health communications including the latest £4.39m package.
According to an official statement issued by the UK, the British High Commission Islamabad and the UK Department of International Development (DFID Pakistan),the UK has asked to provide further support in
Pakistan’s fight against Coronavirus.
The British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner
CMG, said United Kingdom was providing further assistance to Pakistan
in the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
This latest £ 4.39m package of support included being the first
donor to contribute to Pakistan’s Humanitarian Pooled Fund (PHPF),
UK aid support for PHPF would help provide comprehensive support
to fight the coronavirus and help those impacted indirectly by
the crisis.
The UK statement further added that this included supporting
emergency response systems and providing assistance towards food
security, sanitation and hygiene, mental health and psychological
support.
Similarly, the Supporting Aawaz II, which aimed to empower
and protect women and children and this joint programme from UNICEF,
UNFPA and UN Women would provide support to nearly 10,000 women
and children who face violence in their own home through,
the Aawaz helplines staffed by men and women trained in the
provision of psychosocial support and referral services.
The Aawaz programme, the UK statement said would also reach
nearly two million people with messages fighting against stigma and
discrimination as a result of coronavirus.
Likewise, it further said supporting the Khairkhwah
information campaign– which means Well Wisher – on TV and radio
would reach up to 80 million people with messages on how to
taking appropriate safety measures to reduce the spread of
coronavirus in communities, as well as tackling coronavirus
misinformation.
This campaign, the UK statement said would reach those
living in rural and semi-urban areas who may otherwise struggle
to get the latest information.
Lord Tariq Ahmad, UK Minister of State for South Asia and
the Commonwealth said, “By supporting the poorest and most vulnerable
people, especially those facing discrimination and by spreading
information on how to protect against coronavirus, we can save
lives”.
The UK, he said “is proud to support Pakistan, and through our
investment in international vaccine research and the Global Vaccine
Alliance, we will help end this pandemic sooner and prevent future
waves of infection”.
“The UK stands with you in these difficult times”, Lord Ahmed
remarked.
According to the UK government statement, the British
High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner CMG said, “Pakistan has shown
international leadership in its response, balancing the need to
keep healthy, with growing the economy and protecting the poorest.
Friends must stand together at difficult times. Although we are
socially distancing, we are not apart”.
Head of Office for the UK’s Department for International
Development in Pakistan, Annabel Gerry, said, “It is increasingly
important that we work together to help those who are the most
vulnerable. This is why I am proud that UK aid will be there for
the women and children who face increased threats of violence
and stigma in their own home and need access to these support
services”.
“The UK is playing a leading role in the global effort to
tackle coronavirus, including on vaccine development,
strengthening health systems and support for the global
economy. On June 4, UK would host the Global Vaccine Summit,
to raise money to ensure Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, can vaccinate
300 million more children against infectious diseases including
in Pakistan. By working together as international partners to
defeat this pandemic, we are all safer”, Annabel Gerry said.