UK to provide further support Pakistan in fight against coronavirus

LONDON, May 30 (APP):The United Kingdom (UK) was providing further assistance to Pakistan in its fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus and mitigate its impacts by providing aid for the most vulnerable, and boosting wider public health communications including the latest £4.39m package.

According to an official statement issued by the UK, the British High Commission Islamabad and the UK Department of International Development (DFID Pakistan),the UK has asked to provide further support in

Pakistan’s fight against Coronavirus.

The British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner

CMG, said United Kingdom was providing further assistance to Pakistan

in the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

This latest £ 4.39m package of support included being the first

donor to contribute to Pakistan’s Humanitarian Pooled Fund (PHPF),

UK aid support for PHPF would help provide comprehensive support

to fight the coronavirus and help those impacted indirectly by

the crisis.

The UK statement further added that this included supporting

emergency response systems and providing assistance towards food

security, sanitation and hygiene, mental health and psychological

support.

Similarly, the Supporting Aawaz II, which aimed to empower

and protect women and children and this joint programme from UNICEF,

UNFPA and UN Women would provide support to nearly 10,000 women

and children who face violence in their own home through,

the Aawaz helplines staffed by men and women trained in the

provision of psychosocial support and referral services.

The Aawaz programme, the UK statement said would also reach

nearly two million people with messages fighting against stigma and

discrimination as a result of coronavirus.

Likewise, it further said supporting the Khairkhwah

information campaign– which means Well Wisher – on TV and radio

would reach up to 80 million people with messages on how to

taking appropriate safety measures to reduce the spread of

coronavirus in communities, as well as tackling coronavirus

misinformation.

This campaign, the UK statement said would reach those

living in rural and semi-urban areas who may otherwise struggle

to get the latest information.

Lord Tariq Ahmad, UK Minister of State for South Asia and

the Commonwealth said, “By supporting the poorest and most vulnerable

people, especially those facing discrimination and by spreading

information on how to protect against coronavirus, we can save

lives”.

The UK, he said “is proud to support Pakistan, and through our

investment in international vaccine research and the Global Vaccine

Alliance, we will help end this pandemic sooner and prevent future

waves of infection”.

“The UK stands with you in these difficult times”, Lord Ahmed

remarked.

According to the UK government statement, the British

High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner CMG said, “Pakistan has shown

international leadership in its response, balancing the need to

keep healthy, with growing the economy and protecting the poorest.

Friends must stand together at difficult times. Although we are

socially distancing, we are not apart”.

Head of Office for the UK’s Department for International

Development in Pakistan, Annabel Gerry, said, “It is increasingly

important that we work together to help those who are the most

vulnerable. This is why I am proud that UK aid will be there for

the women and children who face increased threats of violence

and stigma in their own home and need access to these support

services”.

“The UK is playing a leading role in the global effort to

tackle coronavirus, including on vaccine development,

strengthening health systems and support for the global

economy. On June 4, UK would host the Global Vaccine Summit,

to raise money to ensure Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, can vaccinate

300 million more children against infectious diseases including

in Pakistan. By working together as international partners to

defeat this pandemic, we are all safer”, Annabel Gerry said.