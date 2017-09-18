UK to help Pakistan overcome trade barriers: Joint Statement

ISLAMABAD,Sep 18 (APP): The United Kingdon (UK) Monday

asserted that it would help Pakistan overcome trade barriers and

take advantage of opportunities to create jobs and reduce poverty.

“With more than 200 million consumers, Pakistan is an exciting

market for British business,” said a joint statement issued after

trade talks between UK Minister of State for Trade Policy, Greg

Hands and Pakistan’s Minister for Commerce and Textile,Muhammad

Pervaiz Malik here.

Pakistan and the UK enjoyed a shared history and a shared

future, the statement added.

“At this pivotal moment, marking 70 years of diplomatic

relations, we reconfirm our ambition to build shared prosperity

between our two countries,” it said adding that this would be done

through trade policies, and through links between businesses in both

the countries.

Currently, the UK supports Pakistan through the EU’s trade

preference scheme GSP Plus.

This arrangement encourages economic growth and sustainable

development in Pakistan, it said adding it also helped business and

consumers in Britain.

“As the UK leaves the EU, we recognize the need to ensure a

smooth transition in our trading arrangements. The UK’s firm

intention is to maintain these preferences on a access to UK markets

that it brings,” it added.

The statement read that whilst the UK was still a member of

the EU, the UK would continue to support Pakistan to benefit from

the EU’s GSP Plus scheme.

In return Pakistan pledged to continue to make progress to

improve human rights, labour rights, environment and good governance

in line with its commitments made as part of the GSP

Plus scheme, it added.

To support UK companies exporting to Pakistan and for

Pakistani buyers of UK goods and services, the UK export credit

agency, UK Export Finance (UKEF), support was to more than double to

up to œ400 million, meaning an additional œ200 million to help UK

exporters win, fulfill and get paid for export contracts, and

Pakistan’s buyers access finance to source high-quality UK goods and

services.

Both governments are ambitious, to see more British trade and

investment in Pakistan, as well as Pakistani businesses exporting to

and operating in the UK.

From textiles to pharmaceuticals, engineering and sporting

goods, to finance, legal or business services, Pakistan has huge

potential in the global economy.

“We are committed to work with businesses in both countries to

strengthen these ties into the future,” it added.

In press briefing after the bilateral negotiation, Minister

for Commerce and Textile, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik said the negotiations between Pakistan and UK were held in good environment and both sides agreed to enahnce the bilateral trade.

Both the countries have long history of bilateral diplomatic

and economic ties.

He said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and UK was

increased after the GSP Plus from Europeon Union adding that the

position of Britain would remain the same as had been before Brexit.

UK Minister of State for Trade Policy, Greg Hands said that

Pakistan was a potential market of 207 million people and both the

countries were willing to enahnce the bilateral trade.

He said that UK wanted to increase the trade and economic

relations with Pakistan.