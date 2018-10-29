UK to enhance cooperation with Pakistan on security, asset recovery: British HC

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):British High Commissioner Thomas Drew on Monday expressed his government’s desire to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in areas of security, trade, organized crime, accountability and asset recovery.

In a meeting with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi here at the Foreign Office, the two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral and regional issues and expressed satisfaction over the current state of their relations.

Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized on promoting trade and economic linkages and greater people-to-people contacts, according to a press release issued here by the Foreign Office.

He also appreciated the role of UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) in providing assistance in health and education sectors.