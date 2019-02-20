UK secretary of state for international development calls on finance minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):United Kingdom (UK) Secretary of State for International Development and Minister for Women and Equalities Penny Mordaunt Wednesday called on the Finance Minister Asad Umar accompanying by a five-member delegation.

During the meeting, matters of bilateral interest and the status of development assistance provided by UK to Pakistan were discussed, a press statement said.

The finance minister thanked the UK government for its development assistance to Pakistan, as the UK is one of Pakistan’s largest development partners.

He elaborated upon the development priorities of the new government; which, among others, include skill development, health and education, health insurance and environmental preservation. He desired that the future development assistance should be aligned with these areas.

It was pledged during the meeting that the Department for International Development (DFID) will enhance its economic and development assistance to Pakistan.

High Commissioner of UK to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, Special Adviser to the Secretary of State, Lyn Davidson, Head of DFID in Pakistan, Joana Reid, and DFID Director of Asia Caribbean and Overseas Territories Division, Pete Vowles and senior officials of the Economic Affairs Division attended the meeting.