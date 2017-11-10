UK PM’s new trade envoy visits Pakistan to increase bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):The Trade Envoy of the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister to Pakistan Rehman Chishti, MP visited Karachi and Lahore this week to meet with the government representatives and businesses in Pakistan to encourage more trade between two countries.

According to a British High Commission’s press release here, Chishti met in Karachi with the Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to explore how the UK can assist in creating UK investment opportunities.

He also met Minister of Commerce Muhammad Pervaiz Malik to reiterate the UK’s firm support to continue the preferential market access Pakistan receives under the EU’s GSP+ after the UK leaves the EU in 2019.

The envoy attended the launch of “Emerging Pakistan” hosted by the Ministry of Commerce and attended by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

He also attended the Expo Pakistan, and at the Deputy High Commission, he met with school children at an event organised for the British publisher Ladybird.

In Lahore, the UK prime minister’s trade envoy met with Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and talked about the role UK expertise in engineering, infrastructure, energy, healthcare and professional services can play in providing solutions to furthering the region’s economic development.

Chishti later visited Lahore Chamber of Commerce and met with business leaders. He also visited the Safe Cities Authority in Lahore, which the UK supports, to witness the improvements being made to safeguarding security in Lahore.

Speaking about his visit, Rehman Chishti MP, said, “Pakistan is a great place to do business. It offers great opportunities in a variety of sectors and both our Governments are ambitious to see more British trade and investment in Pakistan, as well as Pakistani businesses exporting to and operating in the UK. We are committed to working with businesses in both countries to strengthen these ties into the future”

Born in Pakistan, Rehman Chishti was elected MP for Gillingham and Rainham in the 2010 general election. He was appointed as Trade Envoy to Pakistan in September this year.