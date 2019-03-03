UK PM welcomes Indian pilot’s release; calls for de-escalation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP):Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May Sunday while welcoming Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to release the Indian pilot, stressed the need for both India and Pakistan to de-escalate.

In a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the British PM said the UK was in touch with both sides in that regard, a Foreign Office statement said.

The prime minister apprised his British counterpart of Pakistan’s perspective on the developments since the Pulwama incident.

Prime Minister May said the prime minister’s decision of releasing the Indian pilot had been widely appreciated by the international community.

Prime Minister IMran Khan invited the UK prime minister to visit Pakistan, who reciprocated the invitation.

According to a Downing Street spokesperson, the British PM welcomed Prime Minister Imran’s commitment to reducing tensions with India.

The two leaders discussed the need to address the causes of the conflict.

Prime Minister May emphasised the importance of Pakistan taking action against all terrorist groups, in support of global efforts to combat terrorism.

Both the leaders reiterated their commitment to the UK-Pakistan bilateral relationship.