UK, Pakistan’s biggest trade partner with trade amounting to 2.08 bln Euros in 2016: Commerce Minister

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce,

Mohammad Pervaiz Malik on Wednesday said that the United Kingdom (UK) is

Pakistan’s biggest trade partner in Europe with bilateral trade

amounting to 2.08 bn Euros in 2016.

Bilateral trade between Pakistan and UK has increased from 1.5

bn Euros in 2013 to 2.08 bn Euros in 2016 that represents an

increase of 39%, he said in a meeting with British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew.

During the current year, the statistics

indicate an increase over 2016, he said in statement issued by Ministry

of Commerce here.

Mohammad Pervaiz Malik said that it is a matter of

satisfaction for both sides that bilateral trade between the two

countries has been increasing over a period of time.

“Pakistan’s inclusion in EU’s “Special Incentive Arrangement

for good governance and sustainable development” has been the major

catalyst for promoting bilateral trade,” Pervaiz Malik added.

The Minister said that the UK has been a great supporter of

enhanced market access for Pakistani products in the EU.

He said that its support was crucial for Pakistan’s inclusion

in EU’s GSP+ Scheme in 2014 and then for a successful review in 2016

by the EU Parliament.

“Pakistan acknowledges and appreciates the government of the UK

decision to maintain the enhanced level of market access available

to Pakistan in EU under its GSP+ Scheme after formal exit from the

EU”, the minister added.

Pakistan’s exports to UK amounted to 1.3 billion euros while

imports from UK amounted to 756 million Euros, he added.

The Minister said that the economic and social

indicators are on the rise in Pakistan and it offers a

lucrative market for investment.

British High Commissioner,Thomas Drew congratulated Mohammad

Pervaiz Malik on becoming the Commerce Minister and said that the UK

will continue its support for Pakistan and is always ready to work

on ways to increase bilateral trade between the two countries.