UK-Pakistan Britain Business Council delegation to promote commercial relation

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): In order to promote commercial relations between Pakistan and UK, Pakistan High Commission London is actively supporting a six member delegation of Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC), which is planning to visit Pakistan from May 18 to 28, 2017.

According to a message received here Tuesday, the delegation is being led by Julian Hamilton, Chairman PBBC and mainly comprises businessmen representing Professional & Financial Services, Manufacturing & Energy Sector of United Kingdom.

During the visit, the delegation will visit Karachi, Lahore and

Islamabad and will meet key government and business representatives. They will also sign a MoU with FPCCI to promote commercial relations between the two countries. This delegation will do the ground work for the bigger trade delegation which PBBC plans to send to Pakistan in September this year under the chair of Former Foreign Secretary, Jack Straw.

The Pakistan High Commission, London has also played an important role

in developing linkages between PBBC and London Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The two important platforms are soon to sign a MoU in a ceremony to be hosted by this High Commission.

In yet another key initiative, the Pakistan High Commission, on the

request of Government of Punjab, is sending many British Investors/ businessmen having background in financial services, professional services & infrastructure development to participate in the “Second International Seminar on Business Opportunities in Punjab” which is going to be held in Lahore from May 22-23, 2017. This event will result in attracting maximum Foreign Investment in Punjab.

The Pakistan High Commission is also actively working toward holding a

major “Investment Conference” in September this year at the “Mansion House” London in collaboration with Lord Mayor of London Office. These initiatives are in addition to Mission’s efforts to facilitate holding of many event especially meant for trade & investment promotion like organizing Pakistani exhibitors participation in major events like Spring Festival Birmingham, International Food Event and Health and Safety Event in London.

It is very important to note that UK is a very important trading partner

of Pakistan and one of the main sources of Foreign Direct Investment in Pakistan. In the post Brexit scenario, the Pakistan High Commission is pro actively in strengthening the bilateral commercial relations between the two countries to attract maximum British investment in Pakistan thereby playing an important role in the economic development of Pakistan.