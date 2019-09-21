UK hosts an international meeting on assistance, development in Afghanistan

LONDON, Sep 21 (APP):United Kingdom (UK) on Friday hosted an international meeting on assistance and development in Afghanistan which discussed ways and means to create future opportunities for supporting peace in the country.

A statement of the UK Government issued here said Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and its department for international development (DFID) jointly hosted the donors meeting with partners to discuss future opportunities to support peace in Afghanistan at Lancaster House in London.

