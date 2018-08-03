UK govt. offers Chevening scholarships to students, journalists, researchers

ISLAMABAD, August 3 (APP):The UK government’s global scholarship programme funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and partner organizations has offered scholarships for master’s degrees for individuals with demonstrable potential to become future leaders, decision-makers, and opinion formers.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the applications for the UK Government’s Chevening Scholarships now open in Pakistan for professionals from across the country are being urged to apply for a Chevening Scholarship by the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew CMG.

The applications for the 2019-20 Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are open between 6 August and 6 November 2018 while applicants can submit their submissions online through www.chevening.org/apply and log on to the website for further details, it added.

According to details, Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential who also have strong academic backgrounds, and offers full financial support to study for a master’s degree at any UK university.

The British High Commissioner Thomas Drew said, “The Chevening Scholarship programme gives scholars a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to study a fully-funded one year Master’s degree at any UK university and develop long-lasting professional and personal relationships.

Chevening also offers short-term fellowships for journalists and researchers who will enjoy the advantages of an international environment and share best practices with fellows from around the world”.

“Chevening scholars become ambassadors for Pakistan in the UK and, on their return, for the UK in Pakistan. I urge anyone considering applying to take this opportunity for their future, he added”

Drew said over the last 35 years, 50,000 outstanding professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening. There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2019/2020 academic year, demonstrating the UK’s ongoing commitment towards developing the leaders of tomorrow.

In Pakistan, over 1,600 scholars have availed the Chevening scholarship since 1983, he added.

The Chevening class of 2018-19 from Pakistan will depart for the UK to start their course in September 2018.

He remarked that successful applicants have been sharing their stories through the #ChosenForChevening hashtag on Twitter and Instagram.