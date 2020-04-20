UK government expands return flights for stranded British

LONDON, Apr 20 (APP):The Foreign & Commonwealth Office and The Rt Hon Dominic Raab

MP had announced that 7,000 more people would be able to get home

from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, after a further 31 charter flights

were announced by the UK Foreign Office.

The UK government has announced the following charter

flights to be operated from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

According to Foreign and Commonwealth office (FCO),

17 charter flights from India, which will run from April 20 to 27,

similarly 10 flights from Pakistan, will be running between April 21 to

27, while 4 from Bangladesh, which will run from April 21 to 27.

The FCO statement said that the UK has worked closely with

South Asian governments to keep commercial flight routes running

and airports open.

“It has already chartered 24 flights from the region to help

vulnerable British nationals return home in previous weeks”, the FCO

statement said.

The statement informed that the British Foreign Secretary,

Dominic Raab said:”We are working around the clock to get British

travellers home. Since the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan,

we’ve helped more than a million British citizens return home

on commercial flights – backed up by our work with the airlines

and foreign governments to keep flights running”.

“Our special charter deal with the airlines has enabled us

to return thousands more. Now, I can announce the next 31 flights

from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh which will get 7,000

more Brits safely back home”, he remarked.

The addition of 31 flights will mean the UK government has

facilitated the return of more than 10,000 British travellers on

55 flights from the region since the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

began.

“Around 5,000 British nationals will have returned to the UK

from India between 8 to 19 April on 21 UK charter flights from 11

Indian cities.

The 17 extra flights from India announced on Friday will be

able to carry around 4,000 passengers, and bring the total number

chartered by the UK government from India to 38.

The flights from Pakistan will bring around 2,500 people home.

More than 8,000 British nationals returned to the UK between 4 to 16

April, via 23 commercial flights, following extensive cooperation

between the UK and Pakistan

The statement further said that the 4 flights from Bangladesh

will have the capacity to bring home up to 850 passengers 3 charter

flights from Nepal have also returned more than 700 passengers to

the UK.

The FCO statement said that the UK government was working

with the airline industry and host governments across the world

to help bring back British travellers to the UK as part of the

plan announced by the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on March 30-

with up to £75 million available for special charter flights

from priority countries, focused on helping the most vulnerable

travellers.