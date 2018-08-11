UK Foreign Secretary welcomes new UN Commissioner for Human Rights

LONDON, Aug 11 (APP):Foreign & Commonwealth Office and The Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP placeholder has welcomed

the new United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet who has

succeeded Zeid Ra’ad Al-Hussein, a statement of Foreign and Commonwealth office said.

In the statement, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said,”I would like to warmly congratulate

Michelle Bachelet on her appointment as United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.”

“The UK strongly supports the Office of the High Commissioner in its efforts to promote

and protect human rights throughout the world, and to strengthen the ability of the UN

system as a whole to respond to human rights situations of concern”, he remarked.

Michelle Bachelet has extensive experience of the UN, and a long history of working

to promote human rights, including as the founding Executive Director of UN Women.

UK Foreign Secretary said “We wish her every success and look forward to working with her and

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Zeid Ra’ad Al-Hussein for the

invaluable contributions he has made in his role as High Commissioner, speaking up tirelessly

for the victims of human rights abuses, and holding nations that commit serious and

systematic violations against their citizens to account”.