UK congratulates Pakistan,its people on successful completion of elections

LONDON, July 28 (APP):The United Kingdom (UK) government on the other day congratulated Pakistan and its people on the

successful completation of the general election held on July 25, reiterating UK support for working

with newly elected Federal and Provincial governments.

According to an official statement issued by the UK Foreign and Commonwealth office ,

Foreign Secretary the Rt.Hon Jeremy Hunt in a statement on the Pakistan election

said: “I congratulate the millions of voters who participated in Pakistan’s elections on 25th July.

The people of Pakistan have shown they will not be cowed by the terrorists who seek to

disrupt the democratic process. I extend my deepest condolences to those affected by

recent attacks”.

“This is an important moment for democracy in Pakistan, marking an unprecedented

second successive transfer of power from one full-term civilian government to

another”, Jeremy Hunt remarked.

The UK Foreign Secretary said “I welcome the initial findings from international and

domestic observers. Running elections in a country of 208 million people is a challenging and

complex task. The Election Commission of Pakistan should be commended for its work to improve

accountability, transparency and inclusiveness”.

However, he was of the view that “Like the election observation missions, we are also concerned about reports of pressure on the media and the number of parties with links to proscribed

groups who preach violence and intolerance. Jinnah’s vision of a tolerant, pluralist

Pakistan remains central to a stable and cohesive society”,.

The UK Foreign Secretary added that “it is now for Pakistan’s elected representatives

to work together to ensure a successful transition. I hope all sides will resolve any

disputed results peacefully and in accordance with Pakistan’s electoral laws”.

The UK and Pakistan, he said enjoy a longstanding partnership, underpinned by strong links

between our people. “We look forward to continuing our work with the new federal and provincial

governments”.

The people of Pakistan, Jerermy Haunt said can be certain of UK support to build

the democratic, secure and prosperous future they deserve.