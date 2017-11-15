UK CCI to organize Made in Pakistan Expo in UK

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):UK Pakistan-Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UKPCCI) will organize “Made in Pakistan Expo” in UK in October 2018 in order to promote Pakistani products in the Britain market.

This was stated by a President UK-Pakistan CCi Chaudhry Muhammad Sadeeq, who along with a 10 members delegation visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.

The delegation was representing various sectors including chain of hospitality and restaurants, real estate, furniture, health, education, importers of rice and food products, livestock and halal meat.

Speaking at the occasion President UKPCCI said that Pakistani community in UK wanted to see a progressive and prosperous Pakistan as they had utmost love for it.

He said a 25-member delegation of UKPCCI was visiting Pakistan to attend Karachi Expo and study its market as Overseas Pakistani investors in UK were keen to explore opportunities of joint ventures and investment in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

He said the delegation has already held fruitful meetings at Karachi and Lahore many delegation members have also finalized business deals in Pakistan.

Kamran Khan, General Secretary, UKPCCI said that the purpose of their Chamber was to promote bilateral trade between Pakistan and UK and UKPCCI would also strive to bring more UK investors to Pakistan.

He urged for highlight positives of Pakistan as more projection of negatives was creating misperception in the youth of overseas Pakistanis.

He said ICCI and UKPCCI should set up helpdesks to facilitate members of both chambers for doing business in Pakistan and UK.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Pakistan and UK have great potential to enhance bilateral trade from current £2.5 billion to £3 billion.

The both countries should facilitate frequent exchange of trade delegations to explore untapped areas of mutual cooperation, he added.

He said Pakistan was emerging as a potential market for business and investment due to CPEC and other rising sectors and stressed that UKPCCI should convince maximum Pakistani investors in UK to bring technology and investment to Pakistan in areas of interest.