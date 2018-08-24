UK calls on int’l community to prioritise long-term support for Rohingya people

LONDON, Aug 24 (APP):The United Kingdom (UK) Friday called on the international community to prioritise long-term support for the Rohingya people on the anniversary of the crisis.

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt, in a statement, said one year on from the devastating man-made crisis which saw the mass exodus of 700,000 persecuted Rohingya men, women and children fleeing Burma to Bangladesh, the UK was calling on the international community to provide long-term support to keep the Rohingya people safe in the years to come, both in Bangladesh and in Burma.

This time last year the watching world looked on at the scale and speed of this forced movement of people which triggered one of the largest international aid responses in 2017.

The UK had been at the forefront of that response and has contributed £129 million to support the displaced Rohingya since 25 August 2017, he added.

Penny Mordaunt said the government and people of Bangladesh had also shown enormous generosity in opening their borders and providing a safe haven for those fleeing violence.

“Now the focus is on making sure that the Rohingya people have access to further support while they are living in the camps. The UK aid will provide immediate access to learning opportunities in a safe environment for Rohingya children and also local children living in communities near to the camps, as well as providing skills training to improve the livelihoods for Rohingya men and women, better equipping them for the future.”

He said: “The roots of this crisis go back decades, but 12 months ago we saw an unprecedented campaign of terror by the Burmese military, resulting in 700,000 people fleeing across the border into Bangladesh.

“There is no doubt that this is a protracted crisis and the British public have enabled hundreds of thousands of lives to be saved through their taxes, and through huge sums raised in voluntary donations. I want to thank all who have stepped up and donated or worked to bring hope to so many.”

Secretary Penny Mordaunt said, “It is clear what the international community must now do, and what Burma must do. These people need their lives back and their rights guaranteed.

“On this anniversary of such barbarism we should recommit ourselves to ensuring that Burma cooperates

with the asks of the international community and that nations work to meet to needs of these vulnerable people,” he said

To date, he said, the UK aid had provided life-saving food, water, shelter and medication to almost a million Rohingya who now live within the camps in Bangladesh.

He added that the UK support helped traumatised children reunite with their parents, provided counselling for violence survivors and made sure the most vulnerable in the camps were protected from people traffickers and helped build sturdy, protected shelters during the rainy season.

“The monsoon and cyclone season is expected to last until November and UKaid will ensure that 10,000 upgraded shelter kits, 90,000 tarpaulins and ropes, 100,000 blankets and 100,000 floor mats are accessible and can be immediately provided to those in need,” he added.

Secretary Mordaunt said the UK would continue to help all vulnerable communities remaining in the Rakhine state, including 600,000 Rohingya.

“Our humanitarian work and support to education, nutrition, livelihoods and health are designed to address inequalities between different groups and promote progress on the recommendations put forward by the Kofi Annan-led Rakhine Advisory Commission.

“We continue to press for the conditions to be put in place for the Rohingya to be able to return voluntarily, safely and with dignity to their homes. Such conditions do not yet exist and any returns process will take considerable time”, he said.