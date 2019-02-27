UK calls for restraint on both ‘India and Pakistan’ to avoid further escalation of tension

LONDON, Feb 28 (APP):The United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday called upon both India and Pakistan for restraint to avoid further escalation of tension.

“UK is deeply concerned about the raising tension between India and Pakistan and we urgently call for restraint on both sides to avoid further escalation”, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said in a statement issued by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office here on Wednesday.

The UK Foreign Secretary said that UK was very concerned about rising tension in Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

Both the countries, he said, were good friends of the UK. “I have spoken to both Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Indian Foreign Minister Swauraj and we are urging both sides to restraint”, Jeremy Hunt said.

“Neither side wants to see this escalate further”, he remarked. But this was going to take a really critically restraint days ahead, he added.

Jeremy Hunt further said “We were doing everything we can to support the de-escalation of tension that is happening at the moment between the two countries”.