UK aid and Unilever to target a billion people in global handwashing campaign, help stop spread of coronavirus

LONDON, Mar 27 (APP):The Uinted Kingdom (UK) Departmental of International develipment, (UK aid) is working with Unilever company to promote global handwashing to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“New £100 million campaign to reach up to a billion people globally will help stop the spread of coronavirus”, a UK government’s statement issued here on Friday said.

The statement said that the UK government was working with Unilever to fund a global programme to urgently tackle the spread of coronavirus.

“The programme will reach up to a billion people worldwide,raising awareness and changing behaviour, to make sure people are washing their hands with soap regularly and disinfecting surfaces”, the statement said.

It further said that it was backed by funding of up to £50 million each from both the UK Department for International Development and Unilever.

The programme will also provide over 20 million hygiene products in the developing world, including in areas where there was little or no sanitation, the statement added.

“Such support is vital to stop the spread of the disease in the developing world and will also limit its further potential spread in the UK”, it added.

The UK statement said tackling the disease in developing countries would also reduce its potential future impact on the global economy and travel.

The UK government said that over half a billion pounds of aid from the UK government was already being used to help slow the spread of the virus in developing countries.

It further said that this included support for research into vaccines and tests, as well as humanitarian support for developing countries.

International Development Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said that health experts have said washing your hands regularly and staying away from other people are the most effective ways to stop this virus from spreading and to save lives.

“Many people in the poorest countries lack access to basic handwashing products, such as soap, or are not aware of the urgent need to change their behaviour”, she remarked.

The UK Government’s partnership with Unilever, she said would make a real difference, helping to protect both developing countries and the UK from further infections.

The mass awareness campaign will run across TV, radio and print, social and digital media to help change people’s behaviour in countries across Africa and Asia, like Kenya, Ghana and Bangladesh.

Messages will be tailored to communities in these countries to ensure they are effective.

The initiative will be led by Unilever’s hygiene brands Domestos bleach and Lifebuoy soap, which have been driving large scale hygiene behaviour change programmes for decades.

The announcement builds on a series of actions announced by Unilever in recent days to tackle the coronavirus outbreak globally.

Unilever CEO, Alan Jope, said that Lifebuoy and Domestos have a proven track record of running hygiene awareness and education programmes successfully, and we hope that the work we will be able to drive jointly with UK aid will help save lives that could otherwise be impacted by coronavirus.

“As the world’s biggest soap company, we have a responsibility to help make soap and hygiene products more readily available, and to use our expertise to teach people to wash their hands effectively, whichever brand they choose to use”,Alan Jope remarked.

The initiative would support British and international NGOs and other partners to run programmes to tackle the spread of coronavirus, through increasing access to hygiene products;a mass public awareness campaign on the importance of handwashing; and a hygiene behaviour change programme.

It will also harness the expertise of leading academics, including from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine to analyse and ensure the programme is targeted where it has the biggest impact.