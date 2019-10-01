Ufone brings Football Tournament for youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, Oct 01 (APP):After the successful completion of the Ufone Balochistan Football Tournament 2019, the Pakistani cellular company is all set to launch the first ever edition of Ufone Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tournament.

The championship aims to provide 960 young footballers a platform to showcase their skills and display exceptional footballing talent, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Young footballers from the province are all set to play against each other’s football clubs as the tournament kicks off today from Mansehra and Dera Ismail Khan.

The qualifier stage tournament will feature 64 Football Clubs competing against each other from 21 cities. The Final of the championship will be played under flood lights at Tamas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar on 22nd November.