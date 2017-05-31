UBL Funds launches 6 more investment centers across country

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): UBL Fund Managers Limited (UBL Funds)
is all set to launch 6 new investment centers all across Pakistan
during May and June 2017.
Aiming to increase its reach and customer base, the investment
centers would be inaugurated in Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and
Gujranwala, along with a relocation in Hyderabad, a press
statement Wednesday said.
In addition to these, investment centers in Faisalabad and
Islamabad will be added to the portfolio exclusively for investors
of Al-Ameen Funds- UBL Fund Managers Islamic product portfolio.
These investment centers aim to provide convenience and ease
of access to potential investors and would further contribute to the
growth of the Mutual Funds industry in Pakistan, it added.
With the launch of its new investment centers, UBL Funds would
have a total of 16 branches nationwide while Al-Ameen would have
six.
UBL Funds’ existing investment centers are in Karachi, Lahore,
Islamabad, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and
Abbottabad.
Simultaneously, there are also alternative distribution
channels based in Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Sukkur, Wah Cantt,
Attock, and myriad of other cities, the statement added.
