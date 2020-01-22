UBG congratulates Anjum Nisar for becoming president of FPCCI

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):United Business Group (UBG) on Wednesday extended full cooperation and support to newly elected President Mian Anjum Nisar to run affairs of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) smoothly for the betterment of the business community.

Central Chairman UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik called on President FPCCI Mian Anjam Nisar here Wednesday and congratulated him for winning FPCCI annual elections,” says a press release issued here today.

UBG General Secretary Hameed Akhtar Chhadah also accompanied him while BMP General Secretary Senator Ghulam Ali, Chairman BMP Punjab Khawaja Shah Zaib Akram and Senior BMP leader and ex-vice president of FPCCI Sheikh Muhammad Aslam were also present on this occasion.

Iftikhar Ali Malik expressing admiration for vision of Anjam Nisar assured that the whole team of UBG would stand shoulder to shoulder with the ruling party of FPCCI on every crucial issue in the larger national interest for help addressing the genuine problems of businesses community.

He hoped that all policies of President should be focused on economic revival of the country to make Pakistan an attractive place for the foreign investors.

He said that the good thing is that that the incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has full potential and firm commitment to drive the country out of present economic crisis.

Iftikhar Malik is of the view that no one is questioning integrity and sincerity of Prime Minster Imran Khan and that is the reason that the business community of the country has full confidence in Imran’s leadership qualities.

He also appreciated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for taking prompt action on complaints, forwarded by the business community, related to agriculture and maritime sectors that required immediate intervention.

Anjam Nisar lauded the untiring efforts of Iftikhar Ali Malik, one of the most respected businessmen in the country, to resolve the issues of business community besides this; he also assured him that BMP would take all UBG members along with him in a mission for the prosperity of the country.