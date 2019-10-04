UAE to invest $5bn in oil refinery project in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (APP):The United Arab Emirates (UAE) plans to invest $5 billion in an oil refinery project in Pakistan by the end of 2019, said UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi.

“We are going to launch very soon one of the biggest investments in a refinery project in Hub, Balochistan. It is going to be a $5 billion investment agreement between Mubadala Petroleum Company of Abu Dhabi, Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) and OMV [OMV Pakistan Exploration Gesellschaft],” UAE’s top diplomat was quoted as saying by Arab News.