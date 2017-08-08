UAE seeks to boost use of new energy cars

DUBAI, Aug 8 (APP/Xinhua): The United Arab Emirates set up a club to

support the use of new energy cars, the state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

Under the umbrella of the Clean Energy Business Council (CEBC), the New

Energy Vehicles Club, which was initiated by Engie, a French multinational

electric utility company, is a charging station manufacturer, WAM said.

The club aims to serve as an example of the electric vehicle and clean

energy industry and support the development of the electric vehicle market.

Founding members of the club include international and local companies

in the electric vehicle ecosystem, and relevant work will start in the UAE with a goal to expand activities across the Middle East and North Africa

“With growing demands on transportation across the MENA region,

electric vehicles are arguably the future of sustainable mobility,” said Stephane le Gentil, chief executive officer of the CEBC.

Industry analysts believe that by 2025, electric vehicles with the

running distance ranging from 200 to 500 km on one charge will have the same up-front costs as combustion engine vehicles.

“This marks a game changing shift in the global economics of oil and

presents a significant opportunity for the electricity and renewable energy

industries,” said le Gentil.