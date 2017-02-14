UAE lifts 8-year ban on import of poultry products from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): Commerce Minister Engineer Khurram

Dastgir Khan said on Tuesday, Pakistan was appreciative of lifting of

8-year ban on poultry by longstanding trading partner and brotherly nation United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This was announced by Ministry of Commerce after receipt of formal communications of lifting of ban, said a statement issued here.

The UAE has granted permission to import day old chicks and hatching eggs from the companies which are certified by export ministry and possessing attached health certificates, permission to import poultry meat and its products from the slaughterhouses that are certified for export by the UAE as per procedures followed in this regard and health certificate.

Khurram Dastgir also appreciated the cooperation extended by Sartaj Aziz, Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, and Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan, Minister for National Food Security and Research.

He lauded efforts by Pakistan Ambassador to UAE, Moazzam Ahmad Khan and Pakistan Department for Plant Protection and acknowledged Pakistan Poultry Association for their professional support during recent visit to Pakistan by UAE poultry inspectors.

The UAE annually imports more than US$ 700 million of poultry products, a market from which Pakistan was barred for 8 years.

Lifting of the ban would open this market for Pakistani exporters, who have made commendable technological progress in recent years.