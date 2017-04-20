UAE eyes Rs 20 billion export potential in Pakistan’s Dairy sector

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP):The Ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Pakistan Essa Abdullah Al Basha Al Noaimi on Thursday said that
Pakistan’s dairy sector has the potential to promote Rs 20 billion
exports of dairy products to Europe and other countries.
He said UAE considered Pakistan an important country of Muslim
world and wanted to further enhance bilateral trade with it.
He said this while addressing business community here at Islamabad
Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said in statement issued by ICCI
here.
He said under UAE’s Pakistan Assistance Program, 165 projects
were launched in Pakistan in health, education, infrastructure
development and other areas that would mitigate the problems of
Pakistani people.
He said UAE was going to organize first international level
“Expo 2020” in which 80 countries would participate and about 50
million people would visit this event.
He invited Pakistani business community to participate in that
Expo and explore new business opportunities.
He said businessmen could set up pavilions or hire space in
that Expo.
He said about 600 Pakistani companies were doing successful
business in free economic zones of UAE while about 1.1 million
Pakistanis were contributing to its economic development.
He assured that UAE would continue to assist Pakistan for its
better economic development.
In his welcome address, President,Islamabad Chamber of
Commerce and Industry, Khalid Iqbal Malik said that Pakistan and UAE
enjoyed cordial relations while bilateral trade between the two
countries in 2014 was around $9 billion.
However, he said the two-way trade was still less than the
actual potential of both countries.
He said UAE’s bilateral trade in 2015-16 with one of our
neighbors was over $50 billion which showed that Pakistan and UAE
have great potential to improve the trade figure.
He stressed that both countries should focus on promoting
strong connectivity between their private sectors to further enhance
bilateral trade.
Khalid Iqbal Malik said that UAE extended generous support to
Pakistan for better health and education facilities which was
laudable.
He said UAE had launched Pakistan Assistance Program in 2011
for building schools, colleges and hospitals which was highly
appreciable.
He said that there were tremendous investment opportunities
for UAE’s investors in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy
including infrastructure development, power generation, water
management, agro industries.
He said that both countries have good prospects to start joint
ventures in many areas including aluminum products, horticulture,
farming, dairy farming, livestock, financial sector, prefabricated
houses and affordable low income houses.
He said cooperation between SMEs of Pakistan and UAE could
fetch more beneficial results for both countries. Khalid Malik
Senior Vice President, Khalid Javed, Mian Akram Farid, Zafar
Bakhtawari, Sheikh Amir Waheed, Zahid Maqbool, Fatima Azeem and
others also spoke at the occasion.
