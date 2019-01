ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP):Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces Sheikh Muhamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will arrive here on an official visit to Pakistan Sunday. Sheikh Muhamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will have a one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister, followed by delegation level talks, Foreign Office in a press statement on Saturday said.