UAE ambassador hosts Iftar to share blessings of Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP): Ambassador of the United Arab

Emirates to Islamabad Essa Abdullah Al Basha Noaimi on Monday

applauded the UAE’s close and cooperative relationship with

Pakistan, which had helped the two sides to realize achievements

in different fields of life.

In his brief remarks at an Iftar dinner he hosted here,

the ambassador said that such achievements had been possible

under the UAE assistance programme for Pakistan to help it

accomplish projects in different fields.

This assistance to Pakistan, he said, was given in

the spirit of brotherhood as this relationship had developed

over the last many decades.

The UAE ambassador said that it was under the wise

leadership and guidance which had laid the foundation of

cooperative relationship with Pakistan.

The ties between the two countries and cooperation in

various fields of life were also supported by the armed forces

of two brotherly countries as well as all departments of the

governments, he added.

National Security Adviser Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan

Janjua and Minister of State for Religious Affairs Pir

Muhammad Amin ul Hasnat were also present at the Iftar dinner.

Besides others, it was also attended by diplomats from

various countries, politicians and members of the community.

Most of the participants were seen engaged in an

informal talk over the way Pakistan emerged as winner of the

Champions Trophy by thrashing arch rival India at Oval

(London) ground Sunday.

The bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates

and Pakistan are acquiring new dimensions at all political,

economic and social levels emerging into trustworthy

strategic partnership.

The UAE is the biggest investor in Pakistan among Gulf

Cooperation Council countries. Besides, a large number of

Pakistani expatriates are working there and contributing

to the country’s economy through their remittances.