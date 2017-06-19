UAE ambassador hosts Iftar to share blessings of Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP): Ambassador of the United Arab
Emirates to Islamabad Essa Abdullah Al Basha Noaimi on Monday
applauded the UAE’s close and cooperative relationship with
Pakistan, which had helped the two sides to realize achievements
in different fields of life.
In his brief remarks at an Iftar dinner he hosted here,
the ambassador said that such achievements had been possible
under the UAE assistance programme for Pakistan to help it
accomplish projects in different fields.
This assistance to Pakistan, he said, was given in
the spirit of brotherhood as this relationship had developed
over the last many decades.
The UAE ambassador said that it was under the wise
leadership and guidance which had laid the foundation of
cooperative relationship with Pakistan.
The ties between the two countries and cooperation in
various fields of life were also supported by the armed forces
of two brotherly countries as well as all departments of the
governments, he added.
National Security Adviser Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan
Janjua and Minister of State for Religious Affairs Pir
Muhammad Amin ul Hasnat were also present at the Iftar dinner.
Besides others, it was also attended by diplomats from
various countries, politicians and members of the community.
Most of the participants were seen engaged in an
informal talk over the way Pakistan emerged as winner of the
Champions Trophy by thrashing arch rival India at Oval
(London) ground Sunday.
The bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates
and Pakistan are acquiring new dimensions at all political,
economic and social levels emerging into trustworthy
strategic partnership.
The UAE is the biggest investor in Pakistan among Gulf
Cooperation Council countries. Besides, a large number of
Pakistani expatriates are working there and contributing
to the country’s economy through their remittances.
