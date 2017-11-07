UAE Ambassador calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi received the newly appointed Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, for a courtesy call here on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister welcomed the new UAE Ambassador and underscored that the relations between Pakistan and UAE were defined by history, warmth and brotherly relations.

This relationship, he stressed, should continue to grow.

Ambassador Hamad Al-Zaabi thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome and emphasized that he had come with a very strong commitment to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

He appreciated the recent participation of Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif in Sir Bani Yas Forum and the excellent meeting between Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and the UAE.

The Ambassador further said that he was looking at a long term roadmap for strengthening economic relations between the two countries.

The Prime Minister assured the UAE Ambassador that Pakistan would participate in a significant way in EXPO 2020 in UAE.