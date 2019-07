ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):The United States is working closely with Pakistan on recovery of American hostages, U.S State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus has said.

“We are, of course, working closely with the Pakistanis on recovering them,” the State Department spokesperson said at a press briefing held Thursday in Washington D.C., when sought update on the ‘good news about U.S hostages’ shared by Prime Minister Imran Khan with President Donald Trump in their recent meeting.