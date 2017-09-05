U.S. to submit tough resolution on North Korea in UNSC this week

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 5 (APP): The United States will circulate

a draft resolution this week, pushing for further sanctions against

North Korea for its powerful nuclear test, the American ambassador

to the U.N. said at an emergency meeting of the Security Council.

“I think that North Korea basically has slapped everyone in the

face in the international community that has asked them to stop,”

Ambassador Nikki Haley said. She added that she was aiming to put

the resolution to a vote next Monday.