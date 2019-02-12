U.S. seeks participation of local businesses in SelectUSA investment summit 2019

KARACHI, Feb 12 (APP):The U.S. Mission to Pakistan is actively looking for companies across the country as part of current year’s SelectUSA delegation to an investment summit in Washington from June 10-12. US Consulate General – Karachi office in an announcement here

said the event is designed for Pakistani firms keen to break into the

U.S. market, or those who are already present in the United States but

want to expand their footprint and seek new opportunities.

SelectUSA will give companies the opportunity to find out more

about investment opportunities and make connections with business

partners in the United States.

It will also give participating companies a chance to find out

more about how to go about expanding their business to the United

States, emphasized the concerned official.

The entrepreneurs and businesses interested in the Investment

Summit and how to apply can learn more about the event through

http://www.selectusasummit.us/.

2019 SelectUSA Investment Summit was mentioned to also connect

qualified foreign firms with U.S. economic development organizations

to facilitate business investment and job creation, said the

announcement.

The United States was also cited to be Pakistan’s top trading

partner, purchasing over $3.6 billion of Pakistani goods and

representing 16.3% of Pakistan’s total exports.

Pakistani companies in fields such as heavy industry, chemicals,

agricultural goods, and textiles have already been extremely

successful in promoting their products in the United States.

Established in 2011 by Executive Order, SelectUSA’s mission is to

facilitate job-creating business investment into the United States and

raise awareness of the critical role that foreign direct investment

plays in the U.S. economy.