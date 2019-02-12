KARACHI, Feb 12 (APP):The U.S. Mission to Pakistan is actively looking for companies across the country as part of current year’s SelectUSA delegation to an investment summit in Washington from June 10-12. US Consulate General – Karachi office in an announcement here
said the event is designed for Pakistani firms keen to break into the
U.S. market, or those who are already present in the United States but
want to expand their footprint and seek new opportunities.
SelectUSA will give companies the opportunity to find out more
about investment opportunities and make connections with business
partners in the United States.
It will also give participating companies a chance to find out
more about how to go about expanding their business to the United
States, emphasized the concerned official.
The entrepreneurs and businesses interested in the Investment
Summit and how to apply can learn more about the event through
http://www.selectusasummit.us/.
2019 SelectUSA Investment Summit was mentioned to also connect
qualified foreign firms with U.S. economic development organizations
to facilitate business investment and job creation, said the
announcement.
The United States was also cited to be Pakistan’s top trading
partner, purchasing over $3.6 billion of Pakistani goods and
representing 16.3% of Pakistan’s total exports.
Pakistani companies in fields such as heavy industry, chemicals,
agricultural goods, and textiles have already been extremely
successful in promoting their products in the United States.
Established in 2011 by Executive Order, SelectUSA’s mission is to
facilitate job-creating business investment into the United States and
raise awareness of the critical role that foreign direct investment
plays in the U.S. economy.
U.S. seeks participation of local businesses in SelectUSA investment summit 2019
KARACHI, Feb 12 (APP):The U.S. Mission to Pakistan is actively looking for companies across the country as part of current year’s SelectUSA delegation to an investment summit in Washington from June 10-12. US Consulate General – Karachi office in an announcement here