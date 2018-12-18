U.S. lauds Pakistan for promoting Afghan talks: Khaleej TImes

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):The United States has said it welcomes Pakistan’s efforts to promote peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, Khaleej Times has reported.

“The U.S. welcomes any actions by the Pakistani government to promote greater cooperation, including fostering negotiations between the Taliban, the Afghan government, and other Afghans,” a US embassy spokesperson in Kabul told Voice Of America, as quoted by the Gulf national daily.

The U.S’ acknowledgment is in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s earlier announcement that Pakistan had arranged another round of talks between the US and Taliban officials, the Gulf national daily said quoting a media report.

The U.S. spokesman said the U.S Special Envoy on Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad would continue to meet all interested parties including the Taliban to support a negotiated settlement to the conflict in Afghanistan.

The VOA reported that two weeks ago, the Special Representative had asked Pakistani authorities to facilitate the Afghan peace process, to which Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi this Saturday announced that Pakistan had asked the Taliban “to lay down their arms and prepare for talks”.

Qureshi had also assured Pakistan’s assistance could help with these talks, urging the Afghan government, the Taliban and other groups to begin their own compromises and dialogues.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote to Prime Minister Khan, seeking his help to bring the Taliban to the table for negotiations.