U.S. Ambassador Celebrates Global Entrepreneurship

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):American Ambassador to Pakistan, David Hale was honored to accept, on behalf of the entire United States Mission to Pakistan, an award from the Global Entrepreneurship Network – Pakistan in recognition of the American Mission’s strong and concerted efforts to energize and expand Pakistan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Speaking at a reception celebrating National Entrepreneurship Month and Global Entrepreneurship Week here Friday, Ambassador Hale lauded the strong entrepreneurial traditions shared by Pakistan and America. He emphasized that economic growth and vitality – with all members of society participating freely and fairly – are the foundation of security, stability, and prosperity.

Ambassador Hale noted, “Pakistan can be a knowledge hub in the region,” and said he was pleased to recognize Pakistan’s delegates to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, India, November 28-30.

The 2018 GES theme is “Women First, Prosperity for All.” The American Mission promotes women’s entrepreneurship through a variety of programs such as the WECREATE Center in Islamabad, Pakistan’s first and only co-working space; “Women Can Do,” a series of skill-building seminars for over 4,000 young Pakistani women; and exchange programs such as TechWomen, which 10 Pakistani women attended in San Francisco, California, this year.