U-19 cricket coaching programme starts at NCA

LAHORE, July 11 (APP): The National Cricket Academy, under the

auspices of the PCB Academies Department, has started the first-ever eight-week

Regional Academies Programme for the U-19 players in all

16 regions nationwide to discover new talent for future Pakistan cricket.

In this connection, 20 players from each region are participating in

players development endeavour in all 16 regions under the supervision of Regional

Coaching & Support staff.

In addition, the NCA coaches and consultants will also visit the

academies for specialised lectures and coaching sessions, said a spokesman for the PCB

here on Tuesday.

The main emphasis, during the programme, will be on improving the

fitness, technical, tactical and mental skill competencies of the players keeping in view

contemporary cricket requirements and upcoming domestic season.