U-19 cricket coaching programme starts at NCA

LAHORE, July 11 (APP): The National Cricket Academy, under the
auspices of the PCB Academies Department, has started the first-ever eight-week
Regional Academies Programme for the U-19 players in all
16 regions nationwide to discover new talent for future Pakistan cricket.
In this connection, 20 players from each region are participating in
players development endeavour in all 16 regions under the supervision of Regional
Coaching & Support staff.
In addition, the NCA coaches and consultants will also visit the
academies for specialised lectures and coaching sessions, said a spokesman for the PCB
here on Tuesday.
The main emphasis, during the programme, will be on improving the
fitness, technical, tactical and mental skill competencies of the players keeping in view
contemporary cricket requirements and upcoming domestic season.
