Typhoon Hagibis’s fear Japanese committed to host Tokyo2020 Olympic matchless

By Ijaz Ahmad Khan

TOKYO (Japan), Oct 15 (APP)::Extreme heat and inclement weather came under the spotlight as global media outlets gathered here at time when Typhoon Hagibis has left a trail of destruction in the Chiba Prefecture of Japan, just 40km south of Tokyo but the patience and commitment was there to host Tokyo 2020 Olympic matchless from July 24 to August 9, 2020 in Tokyo.

The four-day World Press Briefing kicks off at Tokyo Big Sight and there were most discussions relating to extreme heat, venue operations, lessons learned from test events and transportation, media operations, covering venues press operation, technology accreditation and transport.

Time has also been set aside though for updates on the Torch Relay, a presentation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo Metropolitan Government. With just nine months to go until the Opening Ceremony on July 24, 2020 questions relating to heat countermeasures and contingency plans for inclement weather following last weekend’s Typhoon Hagibis like situation needed to be addressed.