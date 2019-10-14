Two-week long Islamabad Art Festival to be held from Nov 18

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP):A two-week long Islamabad Art Festival 2019 (IAF-19 to be held from November 18 which would provide opportunities for research and interaction to the young artists and engage huge audiences from diverse backgrounds and ages.

Chief Curator IAF-19 Jamal Shah told APP that Pakistan’s cultural heritage is over 10,000 years old, starting from Mehrgarh. “Pakistan is a cradle of several diverse and pluralistic civilizations, including Bolan Valley, the Indus Valley (Harappa and Mohenjo – Daro), and Gandhara” he added.