Two terrorists killed in crossfire near Tank

RAWALPINDI, June 20 (APP): Two terrorists were killed on Tuesday

in crossfire with the security forces at a checkpoint in Dewana Baba

Ziarat area, some 12 kilometre of Tank.

The terrorist had tried to attack the security forces checkpoint.

The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition from them,

according to Inter Services Public Relations.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Rangers Punjab along with CTD, police and

intelligence agencies carried out joint search operations in

surrounding areas of Mandi Bahudin and Nilore, Islamabad.

Seven suspects were apprehended and illegal weapons, ammunition

were recovered during operations.