Two terrorists including one behind attack on APS hanged

RAWALPINDI, May 24 (APP): Two hardcore terrorists including one being guilty of attacking Army Public School (APS) Peshawar and other heinous offences were hanged to death on Wednesday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, those were executed were tried by Military Courts as they were involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism, including attack on Army Public School Peshawar, killing of innocent civilians, attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan and Law Enforcement Agencies.

Both the convicts were activists of a banned outfit of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Detail of each case is as:

Atta Ullah S/O Muhammad Sultan was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agency which resulted in death of several soldiers and injures to an officer and a soldier. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. He admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court.

He was awarded death sentence.

Taj Muhammad S/O Alaf Khan was involved in attacking Armed

Forces of Pakistan and harboring suicidal bombers, which were later on used in attack on Army Public School Peshawar, causing death of 151 persons including 125 children, injuries to 147 persons and killing a civilian.

He admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.