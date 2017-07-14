Two terrorists’ facilitators busted from DG Khan

RAWALPINDI, July 14 (APP): As result of Joint Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) by Pakistan Rangers Punjab, Police and intelligence agencies two terrorists’ facilitators gangs including women operatives were arrested from Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday.

Huge quantity of illegal automatic weapons, ammunition and uniforms of Law Enforcement Agencies were recovered from possession of these gangs, Inter Services Public Relations here said in a news release.

The weapons and ammo were being transported for terrorist activities in major cities of Punjab and Sindh.

The IBO was carried out In sequel to the on-going operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.