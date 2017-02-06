Two suspects of PPP leader attack held: Barjees

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir Monday said the two suspected persons allegedly involved in an attack on PPP leader Shaukat Basra had been arrested.

Speaking on a Point of Order in National Assembly, he said that a first information report (FIR) regarding the incident in Haroonabad had been registered.

CM Punjab had taken serious notice of the incident, he said, adding that other people responsible for the incident would be held soon.

Earlier, Naveed Qamar said attack on PPP leader was a shameful act, saying that government should take serious steps to avoid such incident in future.

Later, the PPP observed walk out from the session to record protest against the incident.