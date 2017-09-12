Two Pak cyclists waiting for visas for World Cycling C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP): Two Pakistani cyclists are waiting
for visas for participation in World Cycling Championship scheduled
to be held in Norway from September 16.
Talking to APP, Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Secretary
Syed Azhar Ali Shah said the championship would continue till
September 22.
“The two cyclists to take part in the championship include
Arslan Anjum and Awais Khan,” he said.
Azhar said we are hopeful that visas would be provided to the
national cyclists and they will be taking part in the event. “The
cyclists are well prepared for the event,” he said.
