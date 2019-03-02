Two Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom

RAWALPINDI, Mar 02 (APP):Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced ‘shahadat’ (martyrdom) at Nakiyal sector in exchange of fire while targeting Indian posts, which were undertaking firing on civilian population.

According to a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday that the martyrs include Havaldar Abdur Rub and Naik Khurram.

Reports of casualties to Indian troops and damage their posts due to effective response by Pakistan Army were received.