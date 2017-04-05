Two Pak Army, 1 Chinese team win gold at 2nd PATS competition

RAWALPINDI, Apr 5 (APP): The five-day second Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) participated by militaries of 11 countries including Pakistan, held at National Counter Terrorism Center near Jehlum concluded on Wednesday.

Foreign military teams participated in the PATS were from the countries including China, Indonesia, Jordon, Malaysia, Maldives, Mayanmar, Srilanka, Turkey , Thailand and United Kingdom. Pakistan Army was represented by 8 teams which enthusiastically participated in the toughest military competition, Inter Services Publlic Relations (ISPR) media release stated.

According to the final reults, teams of 1 Corps, 30 Corps and China won Gold medal where as Southern Command, 4 Corps,10 Corps, Srilanka, Turkey and UK clinched silver medal.

Bronze medal was won by 5 Corps, 31 Corps, 2 Corps and Malaysia.

Lieutenant General Ikram ul Haque, Corps Commander Gujwanwala who was chief guest on the occasion handed over prizes to the winner teams.

While congratulating the winners, Lt Gen Ikram ul Haque applauded the professionalism, dedication and skill of the participating teams.

He said participation of teams from friendly countries offered an opportunity to all the participants to learn from each others professional experience in the domain of counter terrorism.

He thanked all foreign military teams for participating and showing confidence in Pakistan which is highly appreciable.

Lieutenant General Hidayat ur Rehman, Inspector General training and evaluation and Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi, Corp Commander Mangla were also present on the occasion.