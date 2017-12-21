Two movies to be released on Friday

LAHORE, Dec 21 (APP):Shan’s film, “Arth” and another well publicized film, “Rangraiz”, will be released in cinema houses of the city, on Friday.

Director and film star Shan Thursday evening held a premiere show of his movie “Arth” at a cinema house in Township.

People from all walks of life including showbiz personalities attended the show. Shan, Muhib Mirza, Humaima Malik and Uzma Khan are among the cast.

Artists of both films have been running publicity campaigns of their films for the last one month.