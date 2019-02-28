Two matches played in National Open Polo Championship

LAHORE, Feb 28 (APP):Master Paints and Barry’s notched up contrasting victories in the International Steels National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup matches, played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, Master Paints overcame spirited Master Paints Black by 7-5. Thanks to Juan Cruz Losada who emerged as star of the day for Master Paints by smashing in superb six goals while his teammates Hamza Mawaz Khan got a hat-trick and Farooq Amin Sufi contributed one.