Two matches decided in Zameen Polo cup

LAHORE, Jan 30 (APP):Total Nutrition and Diamond Paints/Newage carved out narrow victories in the Zameen Polo Cup 2019 here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, it was two and a half goal handicap which provided Total Nutrition 6 1/2-6 victory.

From the winning side, which had two and a half goal handicap, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi struck two goals while Bilal Haye and Omar Asjad Malhi contributed one goal each. From the losing side, Juan Cruz

Losada pumped in four goals and Hamza Mawaz Khan converted two.