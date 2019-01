ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Saturday said two LNG vessels arrived at Karachi Port Qasim.

The minister appreciated Port Qasim Authority team for outstanding performance. He said, “for the first time, we’ve been able to berth two LNG vessels in one tide”, said a news release.

The minister said Port Qasim Authority was also about to start night navigation in a couple of weeks.

“Once that starts, port chocking issue will be addressed,” he stated.