Two Japanese naval aircraft arrive in Karachi for Aman 2019 exercise

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP):Two Japanese Naval aircraft have arrived in Karachi to participate in Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 scheduled to start next month.

The Pakistan Navy is hosting the 6th series of Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 in February at Karachi, said a press release issued here.

The two Japanese Naval P3C aircraft of Deployed Maritime Force for Anti-Piracy Enforcement (DAPE) visited PNS MEHRAN for Pre AMAN-19 exercise.Their aircrew participated in various events, including Search & Rescue (SAR) and Counter Piracy (CP) Exercises along with the Pakistan Navy aircrew.

The Japanese contingent also visited Maritime and PAF museums to learn about PN and PAF historic achievements.

A farewell dinner for the contingent was hosted by Commander

Naval Aviation which was attended by Japanese aircrew along with

senior representatives and dignitaries of Japan.

Visit by Japanese aircraft is reflective of strong mutual desire

to improve the level of coordination and interoperability at

operational and tactical level.

The visit focused not only to enhance good relations but also

combating & countering illicit activities particularly in North

Arabian Sea (NAS).

Subsequently, aircraft participation in Maritime exercises

afforded ample opportunity to participating aircrew to enhance

interoperability for SAR and CP operations in befitting and professional

manner.

Arrival of Japanese aircrafts is indeed a hallmark of Maritime

Partnership between Pakistan Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defence

Force.

It is believed that JMSDF aircraft visit to Pakistan will further

foster Navy to Navy relations and will go long way in improving

friendly relations and give impetus to diplomatic and military ties

between Pakistan and Japan.